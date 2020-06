Amenities

Pre-Lease for Fall 2020! Huge 5 bed 3 bath house with 2-car garage and huge backyard. There are 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The backyard is nearly a quarter acre and has a nice deck. There are 2 living areas and a separate dining area so tons of room. With over 2300 sq ft, you'll have plenty of room. Pets OK with deposit. Call or text message to get info or schedule a tour. Video tour available on YouTube