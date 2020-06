Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN ! This beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home is located on George Bush Drive directly across from the Texas A&M University golf course! This house has two living area spaces! Wood flooring is throughout the entire house making the areas look sleek and neat. The back yard is very spacious and the screened patio is absolutely great! Don't miss this opportunity!