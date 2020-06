Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

HUGE 5bedroom and 5bathroom two-story home located on an awesome lot! Enjoy plenty of space for parking and a lovely porch. Enjoy the open floor plan on the main level as well as spacious bedrooms upstairs. Includes a fenced backyard, w/d, lawn care, and pest control. Within minutes of TAMU, shops, and good eats. Pets welcome!