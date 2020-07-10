All apartments in College Station
1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218

1216 Oney Hervey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Oney Hervey Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! Newly updated with paint, new stainless steel oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher ordered and preparing for install. Location, location, location and at a great value! Duplex with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and walking distance to Kyle Field! Property was built in 2000 and recently had flooring, cabinets, countertops, paint, and much more. Parking in the rear of unit and bus stop near by. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. No large animals. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.
RENT: $1400 DEPOSIT: $1400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 have any available units?
1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 have?
Some of 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 offers parking.
Does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 have a pool?
No, 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 have accessible units?
No, 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218 does not have units with air conditioning.
