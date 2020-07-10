1216 Oney Hervey Drive - 1218

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! Newly updated with paint, new stainless steel oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher ordered and preparing for install. Location, location, location and at a great value! Duplex with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and walking distance to Kyle Field! Property was built in 2000 and recently had flooring, cabinets, countertops, paint, and much more. Parking in the rear of unit and bus stop near by. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. No large animals. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $1400 DEPOSIT: $1400