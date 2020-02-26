All apartments in College Station
1212 Spartanburg Ct
1212 Spartanburg Ct

1212 Spartanburg Court · (979) 695-3300
Location

1212 Spartanburg Court, College Station, TX 77845
Southern Plantation

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2132 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ! This beautiful home is located on a corner lot across from Southern Oaks Park. Split bedroom floorplan offering a spacious and open living, dining, and kitchen area. There is no carpet in this home! The large living area has crown molding and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is large and features recessed ceiling and has a large walk in closet with built-ins. The master bathroom has separate vanities and a separate shower and garden tub! The other bedrooms are good sized and have excellent closet space. This home is centrally located to schools, shopping, dining, & parks! This home is located in an area restricted to no more than 2 unrelated occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Spartanburg Ct have any available units?
1212 Spartanburg Ct has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1212 Spartanburg Ct have?
Some of 1212 Spartanburg Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Spartanburg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Spartanburg Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Spartanburg Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Spartanburg Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1212 Spartanburg Ct offer parking?
No, 1212 Spartanburg Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Spartanburg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Spartanburg Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Spartanburg Ct have a pool?
No, 1212 Spartanburg Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Spartanburg Ct have accessible units?
No, 1212 Spartanburg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Spartanburg Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Spartanburg Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Spartanburg Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1212 Spartanburg Ct has units with air conditioning.
