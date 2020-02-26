1212 Spartanburg Ct

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ! This beautiful home is located on a corner lot across from Southern Oaks Park. Split bedroom floorplan offering a spacious and open living, dining, and kitchen area. There is no carpet in this home! The large living area has crown molding and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is large and features recessed ceiling and has a large walk in closet with built-ins. The master bathroom has separate vanities and a separate shower and garden tub! The other bedrooms are good sized and have excellent closet space. This home is centrally located to schools, shopping, dining, & parks! This home is located in an area restricted to no more than 2 unrelated occupants.