Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1211 Flying Ace Circle Available 08/05/20 Live where you play! Duplexes with turnouts - WELL-MAINTAINED HOME IN SOUTH CS WITH HORSE BARN. Home features granite countertops, all appliances, large yard for horse turnout and access to the Flying Ace horse barn and arena! Located in the heart of South College Station just minutes from everything. These homes won't last long, call for leasing information today!



(RLNE5447813)