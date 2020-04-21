1205 Quarry Oaks Drive

Amenities

Come home to your spacious, open, and inviting home in Pebble Creek! Enjoy this modern design with rustic accents and it's highlighted features that include an open concept floor plan, versatile bonus room, tall ceilings, private office space, and bright spacious feel. This home contains real hardwood flooring throughout, an outdoor kitchen with granite counter top, granite throughout, brick fireplace and spacious bedrooms. Entertain guests on the covered porch and enjoy the formal dining room with vaulted ceiling. The grand entrance features a private office that is a strategic use of space and the entire home provides an open feel.