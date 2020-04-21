All apartments in College Station
1205 Quarry Oaks Drive

1205 Quarry Oaks Drive
Location

1205 Quarry Oaks Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3189 sqft

Amenities

Come home to your spacious, open, and inviting home in Pebble Creek! Enjoy this modern design with rustic accents and it's highlighted features that include an open concept floor plan, versatile bonus room, tall ceilings, private office space, and bright spacious feel. This home contains real hardwood flooring throughout, an outdoor kitchen with granite counter top, granite throughout, brick fireplace and spacious bedrooms. Entertain guests on the covered porch and enjoy the formal dining room with vaulted ceiling. The grand entrance features a private office that is a strategic use of space and the entire home provides an open feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive have any available units?
1205 Quarry Oaks Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Quarry Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Quarry Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
