111 Kleine Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Available 07/24/20 LOOK AND LEASE WITHIN 24 HOURS AND PAY HALF THE SECURITY DEPOSIT! FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE, move in in July! Don't miss the opportunity to rent a duplex so spacious that it feels like a single family home! Located in Edelweiss Gartens, this 4 bedroom home features raised ceilings, carpet and tile floors, all white kitchen appliances, and a very large back yard. There is an extra room that would make a great 5th bedroom, game room or study. Just minutes away from TAMU campus, shopping, and restaurants. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.



(RLNE5351381)