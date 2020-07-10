All apartments in College Station
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

111 Kleine Ln

111 Kleine Ln · (979) 695-3300
Location

111 Kleine Ln, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss Gartens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $1575 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,575

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Available 07/24/20 LOOK AND LEASE WITHIN 24 HOURS AND PAY HALF THE SECURITY DEPOSIT! FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE, move in in July! Don't miss the opportunity to rent a duplex so spacious that it feels like a single family home! Located in Edelweiss Gartens, this 4 bedroom home features raised ceilings, carpet and tile floors, all white kitchen appliances, and a very large back yard. There is an extra room that would make a great 5th bedroom, game room or study. Just minutes away from TAMU campus, shopping, and restaurants. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.

(RLNE5351381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Kleine Ln have any available units?
111 Kleine Ln has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Kleine Ln have?
Some of 111 Kleine Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Kleine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
111 Kleine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Kleine Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Kleine Ln is pet friendly.
Does 111 Kleine Ln offer parking?
No, 111 Kleine Ln does not offer parking.
Does 111 Kleine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Kleine Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Kleine Ln have a pool?
No, 111 Kleine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 111 Kleine Ln have accessible units?
No, 111 Kleine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Kleine Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Kleine Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Kleine Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Kleine Ln has units with air conditioning.
