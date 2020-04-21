1107 Royal Adelade Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly game room

Gorgeous Designer Home in Pebble Creek - This exquisite two story 4 bed/4.5 bath home in Pebble Creek comes furnished for anyone ready to move in! Having been recently renovated, this home offers an inviting entrance, hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, a LARGE island in a kitchen that is well suited for cooking and hosting, a stand alone ice maker, wine cooler, expansive refrigerator, a home office large enough for two, game room, two porches, HUGE bedrooms and many more features. This lot is also situated with direct access to the golf course! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Call today for a private showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5422975)