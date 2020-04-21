All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 1107 Royal Adelade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
1107 Royal Adelade Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1107 Royal Adelade Drive

1107 Royal Adelade Loop · (888) 856-2281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1107 Royal Adelade Loop, College Station, TX 77845
Pebble Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 Royal Adelade Drive · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Gorgeous Designer Home in Pebble Creek - This exquisite two story 4 bed/4.5 bath home in Pebble Creek comes furnished for anyone ready to move in! Having been recently renovated, this home offers an inviting entrance, hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, a LARGE island in a kitchen that is well suited for cooking and hosting, a stand alone ice maker, wine cooler, expansive refrigerator, a home office large enough for two, game room, two porches, HUGE bedrooms and many more features. This lot is also situated with direct access to the golf course! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Call today for a private showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5422975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive have any available units?
1107 Royal Adelade Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive have?
Some of 1107 Royal Adelade Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Royal Adelade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Royal Adelade Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Royal Adelade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Royal Adelade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive offer parking?
No, 1107 Royal Adelade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Royal Adelade Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive have a pool?
No, 1107 Royal Adelade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 Royal Adelade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Royal Adelade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Royal Adelade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Royal Adelade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1107 Royal Adelade Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity