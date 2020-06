Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

PRE-LEASING FALL 2020! Do not miss out on this freshly painted,spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home with two living areas and huge backyard! Amazing location, blocks from Texas A&M's campus and amazing restaurants. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom with great closet space. Washer/dryer/lawn care & pest control all included. Pets allowed! Set up your showing today!