713 PERUGIA

Luxurious high end upgrades in this amazing one story home. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors in family, formal dinning & study. Solar Panels. Sought after Sedona Floorplan that has a 3 car garage and secondary master. Gourmet kitchen with island, double ovens, travertine backsplash, SS appliances, walk in pantry and large breakfast room. Huge private master suite with walk in shower/ garden tub and separate vanities. Covered patio with extended deck, Bose speakers in family room,H20 Softener.