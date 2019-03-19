All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 PERUGIA

713 Perugia · No Longer Available
Location

713 Perugia, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Luxurious high end upgrades in this amazing one story home. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors in family, formal dinning & study. Solar Panels. Sought after Sedona Floorplan that has a 3 car garage and secondary master. Gourmet kitchen with island, double ovens, travertine backsplash, SS appliances, walk in pantry and large breakfast room. Huge private master suite with walk in shower/ garden tub and separate vanities. Covered patio with extended deck, Bose speakers in family room,H20 Softener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 PERUGIA have any available units?
713 PERUGIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 713 PERUGIA have?
Some of 713 PERUGIA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 PERUGIA currently offering any rent specials?
713 PERUGIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 PERUGIA pet-friendly?
No, 713 PERUGIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 713 PERUGIA offer parking?
Yes, 713 PERUGIA does offer parking.
Does 713 PERUGIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 PERUGIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 PERUGIA have a pool?
No, 713 PERUGIA does not have a pool.
Does 713 PERUGIA have accessible units?
No, 713 PERUGIA does not have accessible units.
Does 713 PERUGIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 PERUGIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 PERUGIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 PERUGIA does not have units with air conditioning.
