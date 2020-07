Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

GORGEOUS HIGH-END SMART HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT WITH WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!!! NOT YOUR AVERAGE COOKIE CUTTER HOME! Completely remodeled home with features such as hardwood floors, granite throughout, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, jacuzzi tub, covered patio, a large deck, and much more! Located in a great school district and up the street from the community jr. olympic sized pool & kiddie pool, park, pavilion w/BBQ pit and a huge multi-use field!