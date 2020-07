Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system game room parking pool garage media room

BEAUTIFUL 2 Story 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths & 2 1/2 Baths, Walk in Entry with Wrought Iron Spindles on the Staircase, Granite Counter Tops in the Kitchen, Open to the Family Room * Master Bedroom is down stairs with Large Walk in Closet * 3 Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs with a Game Room and Media Room Pre - Wired for Surround Sound * Sprinkler System, Alarm System. Neighborhood Pool and Park * Close to Randolph AFB and SAMC, Shopping at the Forum and just minutes to IH-35