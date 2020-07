Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained one-story home in Cibolo with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a three car garage. Home has a covered patio, sprinkler sytem, and a water softener for your care and comfort. Tile/wood throughout and carpeted bedrooms. 4th bedroom with its double doors could serve as a study. Refrigerator included.