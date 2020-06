Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This gorgeous home is on a Greenbelt, it has a beautiful open floorplan with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths. Home has a study, separate dining room, a cozy fireplace, island kitchen, and a large loft style game room upstairs. This cozy home also features high ceilings, spacious kitchen with granite counters, large walk-in pantry, backyard oasis with lovely decking and lots of privacy. This home won't last long.