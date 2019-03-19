333 Willow View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Recently renovated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom single family house in Cibolo TX, available 12/09/2018. Close to Randolph Air Base and future Santikos and EVO entertainment centers. Zoned for highly rated Schertz- Cibolo school district. Next to Willow Pointe community park.



Both full bathrooms include double sinks, granite tops and huge mirrors. Huge master bedroom and three smaller bedrooms. Game-room/office nook. All bedrooms upstairs. Small pets OK.



$1550.00/month rent plus $1550.00 security deposit.

No application fee



Text/Call at 210-310-6950