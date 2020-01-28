All apartments in Cibolo
318 Birkdale Dr
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

318 Birkdale Dr

318 Birkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

318 Birkdale Drive, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in BENTWOOD RANCH! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a Bentwood Ranch community. Split master bedroom off living room with private master bath. Separate walk-in shower and garden tub w/ dual sinks. Additional bedrooms and full guest bath on opposite side of house. Two separate dining areas on either side of Kitchen. Utility room with washer/dryer connections off Kitchen area.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5460381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Birkdale Dr have any available units?
318 Birkdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 318 Birkdale Dr have?
Some of 318 Birkdale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Birkdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
318 Birkdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Birkdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Birkdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 318 Birkdale Dr offer parking?
No, 318 Birkdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 318 Birkdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Birkdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Birkdale Dr have a pool?
No, 318 Birkdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 318 Birkdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 318 Birkdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Birkdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Birkdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Birkdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 Birkdale Dr has units with air conditioning.

