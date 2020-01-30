312 Bandana

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Immediatley Available !! Tile Granite and more - Beautiful, inviting home! Open floor plan, High Ceilings, functional layout, dishwasher and refrigerator, stove, covered patio, water softener, and new HVAC system. Tile floors main living areas, Carpet bedrooms. Granite countertops. Excellent schools. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to I35, MINUTES to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. This home is in great condition, do not miss it!

Built: 2012

Subdivision: CIBOLO VALLEY RANCH

AdSf: 1565

County: Guadalupe



Sch Dist: Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Elem: Wiederstein

Middle: Dobie J. Frank

High: Steele BR: 3

FBaths: 2

Living Room 16 X 15

Dining Room 9 X 12

Kitchen 12 X 10

Utility 6 X 6

Entry Room 6 X 12

Master Bedroom 16 X 15

Master Bath 12 X 11

Bedroom 2 11 X 12

Bedroom 3 11 X 12



Utility Suppliers

Electric: GVEC

Garbage: City of Cibo

Water: City of Cibo

Sewer: City of CiboApp Fee: $80Pet Dep: $300 (No Refund)



Apply Online SPortergroup.com. App fee $80 per applicant. Any persons over 18yrs must submit separate app. GOOD credit, NO evictions, Good rental or mortgage history, NET 3x rent. No dangerous breed dogs. MUST have ALL paperwork for service animals. Attached all required docs to app when prompted.



Style: One Story / # stories: 1 Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain

Ext: 3 Sides Masonry, Cement Fiber Fndtn: Slab Floor: Carpeting, Ceramic Tile

Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Electric Air Cond: One Central

MstBR: DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath, Closet Size: 6 X 11

Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None

Garage Parking: Two Car Garage Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System

Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pet Restrictions, Pets Negotiable, Smoking Outside Only

Security: Security System

Accessible/Adaptive: No

Interior: One Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet, All Bedrooms Downstairs, Laundry Main Level, Laundry Room, Telephone, Walk in Closets

Exter Fea: Covered Patio, Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Double Pane Windows, Has Gutters, Mature Trees

Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Microwave Oven, Stove/Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Water Softener (owned), Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), Electric Water Heater, Garage Door Opener, Smooth Cooktop, Solid Counter Tops, Central Distribution Plumbing System, City Garbage service

Misc: Broker-Manager, Cluster Mail Box, School Bus

Rent Incl: No Inclusions

Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup

Common Area Amenities: Clubhouse

Green Features: Low Flow Commode, Low flow Fixture Energy Efficiency: 12"+ Attic Insulation, Double Pane Windows, Energy Star Appliances, Low E Windows, Ceiling Fans



(RLNE5494892)