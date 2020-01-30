312 Bandana

Amenities
Immediatley Available !! Tile Granite and more - Beautiful, inviting home! Open floor plan, High Ceilings, functional layout, dishwasher and refrigerator, stove, covered patio, water softener, and new HVAC system. Tile floors main living areas, Carpet bedrooms. Granite countertops. Excellent schools. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to I35, MINUTES to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. This home is in great condition, do not miss it!
Built: 2012
Subdivision: CIBOLO VALLEY RANCH
AdSf: 1565
County: Guadalupe
Sch Dist: Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD
Elem: Wiederstein
Middle: Dobie J. Frank
High: Steele BR: 3
FBaths: 2
Living Room 16 X 15
Dining Room 9 X 12
Kitchen 12 X 10
Utility 6 X 6
Entry Room 6 X 12
Master Bedroom 16 X 15
Master Bath 12 X 11
Bedroom 2 11 X 12
Bedroom 3 11 X 12
Utility Suppliers
Electric: GVEC
Garbage: City of Cibo
Water: City of Cibo
Sewer: City of CiboApp Fee: $80Pet Dep: $300 (No Refund)
Apply Online SPortergroup.com. App fee $80 per applicant. Any persons over 18yrs must submit separate app. GOOD credit, NO evictions, Good rental or mortgage history, NET 3x rent. No dangerous breed dogs. MUST have ALL paperwork for service animals. Attached all required docs to app when prompted.
Style: One Story / # stories: 1 Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain
Ext: 3 Sides Masonry, Cement Fiber Fndtn: Slab Floor: Carpeting, Ceramic Tile
Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Electric Air Cond: One Central
MstBR: DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath, Closet Size: 6 X 11
Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None
Garage Parking: Two Car Garage Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System
Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pet Restrictions, Pets Negotiable, Smoking Outside Only
Security: Security System
Accessible/Adaptive: No
Interior: One Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet, All Bedrooms Downstairs, Laundry Main Level, Laundry Room, Telephone, Walk in Closets
Exter Fea: Covered Patio, Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Double Pane Windows, Has Gutters, Mature Trees
Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Microwave Oven, Stove/Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Water Softener (owned), Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), Electric Water Heater, Garage Door Opener, Smooth Cooktop, Solid Counter Tops, Central Distribution Plumbing System, City Garbage service
Misc: Broker-Manager, Cluster Mail Box, School Bus
Rent Incl: No Inclusions
Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup
Common Area Amenities: Clubhouse
Green Features: Low Flow Commode, Low flow Fixture Energy Efficiency: 12"+ Attic Insulation, Double Pane Windows, Energy Star Appliances, Low E Windows, Ceiling Fans
