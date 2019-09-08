306 HORNBEAN LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1-story home w/granite in kitchen+bathrooms. Ceramic tile in wet areas+hallway. High Ceilings/Open floorpan. New HVAC installed this year. Kitchen open to dining & living room w/fireplace. Maser split. MW, DW, Fridge, Washer/Dryer plus LawnMower included. Blinds & curtains on most windows. French doors lead you to a covered back patio right off dining room. Close to bases, highways, shopping & schools. Owner is TX REALTOR Carpets+Home Professionally Cleaned. There is a Fee for Short Term Lease