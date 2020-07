Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two story floor plan on oversized corner lot just off FM 1103 in Cibolo! Enter this home to two large seating areas w/ updated flooring, paint, & more! Large master suite w/ full bath attached w/ updated ceramic tile. Oversized secondary bedrooms all located on second floor w/ large secondary bathroom. Fully privacy fenced backyard w/ large space for entertaining. View this one today!