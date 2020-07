Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

- Well maintain home in desirable Buffalo Crossing Subdivision. Home features one story living. xerolandscape in rear with small pool and jacuzzi. Inside of home features a updated kitchen appliances. As you enter door you are greeted by the living large room with windows features view of pool. To the left and right are the secondary bedrooms as well as utility room. Past the large living room you have the large kitchen and dining area on the left and the master bedroom/ bath. $400 non refundable cleaning fee. Sorry, no pets allowed.



(RLNE2665368)