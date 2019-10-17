All apartments in Cibolo
Find more places like 229 Jersey Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
229 Jersey Bend
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

229 Jersey Bend

229 Jersey Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cibolo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

229 Jersey Bnd, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is located in a Cul-de-sac and it is ready for a large family. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas, and a open floor plan it has lots of room for a growing family. Large backyard with a covered porch for family fun. Minutes from Randolph.
This home is located in a Cul-de-sac and it is ready for a large family. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, and a open floor plan it has lots of room for a growing family. Large backyard with a covered porch for family fun. Minutes from Randolph.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Jersey Bend have any available units?
229 Jersey Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 229 Jersey Bend have?
Some of 229 Jersey Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Jersey Bend currently offering any rent specials?
229 Jersey Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Jersey Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Jersey Bend is pet friendly.
Does 229 Jersey Bend offer parking?
Yes, 229 Jersey Bend offers parking.
Does 229 Jersey Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Jersey Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Jersey Bend have a pool?
No, 229 Jersey Bend does not have a pool.
Does 229 Jersey Bend have accessible units?
No, 229 Jersey Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Jersey Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Jersey Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Jersey Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 Jersey Bend has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cibolo 3 BedroomsCibolo Apartments with Balcony
Cibolo Apartments with ParkingCibolo Apartments with Pool
Cibolo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas