228 Heavenly View

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Spectacular home in Cibolo! The Meritage Red River plan boasts 2306 sqft *all bedrooms upstairs! Open the door to an elegant dining area on to the massive living room which is open to the modern island kitchen full of granite, stainless and white cabinets. A little office/cubby for privacy is off the living rm. *All wood flooring downstairs* Upstairs offers a spacious gameroom, 3 bedrooms and an oversized master w/ full bath - seperate tub & shower - dual sinks and large closet. Private backyard has large covered patio! Neighborhood pool*close to RAFB*shopping and schools