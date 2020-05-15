214 Maidstone Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Beautiful executive home available for immediate move in. Plan now to see this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath with master down, open living with loft up, large kitchen with refrigerator, and 3 car garage home! Situated close to IH35, JBSA Randolph and Ft Sam/SAMMC, and more. Large yard and covered patio. Growing community of Cibolo has convenient shopping, great schools, and much more! Please, small dog only and no smoking in the house. Bring photo id with complete applications. $50 per applicant 18 and older.