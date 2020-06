Amenities

garage game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. This home has an Open Floor Plan with over 2,587 Square Feet. There is a bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. The huge gameroom upstairs can also be used as a fifth bedroom. You will be close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, IH35, 1604, & Shopping is very close. The SCUCISD has award winning schools. Don't miss your opportunity!!!