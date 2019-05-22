140 S WILLOW WAY

Amenities
Great home now available in Cibolo. Downstairs features an extra large and open living area that opens up to the kitchen which has granite counter-tops & tile back-splash. Upstairs has an additional game room along with an enormous master bedroom separate from the secondary bedrooms. Master has a full bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Back yard has a covered patio and privacy fence. Will not last long!