140 S WILLOW WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great home now available in Cibolo. Downstairs features an extra large and open living area that opens up to the kitchen which has granite counter-tops & tile back-splash. Upstairs has an additional game room along with an enormous master bedroom separate from the secondary bedrooms. Master has a full bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Back yard has a covered patio and privacy fence. Will not last long!