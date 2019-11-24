137 Kaylee Chase, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautifully updated one-story home w/ eat-in kitchen, ceramic tile w/ additional flex space. dining, play rm or, office area. Updated shower/ garden tub in master bath, ceiling fans, S.S./ black appliances, granite countertops in kitchen & M. Bath w/ above counter sink, covered patio with ceiling fan + a sunroom, and a very spacious backyard with Stone pergola just off the enclosed patio. Sprinkler System to water the yard. Just minutes from IH35, 78, Randolph AFB, The Forum, RBFCU &, EVO. 6 month leases available.

RIDGE AT WILLOW POINTE Just minutes from IH35, 78, Randolph AFB, The Forum, RBFCU, EVO &, The New Santikos,