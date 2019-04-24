All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated April 24 2019

128 Crest Bluff

128 Crest Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

128 Crest Bluff, Cibolo, TX 78108
Willow Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice home with open floor plan! Opens to Kitchen/Dining combo with breakfast bar and additional living space in front sitting area that can be used as an office or TV room. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout. Private split master bedroom with large walk-in closet and master bath w/double vanities. Spacious secondary bedrooms. New interior paint. Close to IH-35, Loop 1604, RAFB, & Ft Sam Houston. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Currently interior being painted. Available for showing 10/23/18.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Crest Bluff have any available units?
128 Crest Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 128 Crest Bluff have?
Some of 128 Crest Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Crest Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
128 Crest Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Crest Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Crest Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 128 Crest Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 128 Crest Bluff offers parking.
Does 128 Crest Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Crest Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Crest Bluff have a pool?
No, 128 Crest Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 128 Crest Bluff have accessible units?
No, 128 Crest Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Crest Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Crest Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Crest Bluff have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Crest Bluff has units with air conditioning.
