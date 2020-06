Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Cibolo Valley Ranch. This home boasts a huge master with two walk-in closets and a double vanity in the master bath. Spacious and open floor plan with a separate dining area and generous size kitchen design for cooking and entertaining. This property features ceiling fans, refrigerator, and a garage door opener. Enjoy the covered patio, large backyard which includes a sprinkler system. Minutes from Randolph AFB, First Sam, & IH 35.