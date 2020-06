Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This like-new home has been well loved & has lots of beautiful features. From the open floor plan to the tall ceilings, from the laminate wood flooring to the granite kitchen counters, you'll love to call this place home. The floor plan is excellent with the master suite separate from secondary rooms w/ two walk-in closets & full bath & double vanity, nice flex room outside master suite can be used as office or game room. Family room has a cozy fireplace & opens to kitchen with lots of room to entertain.