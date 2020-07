Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room pet friendly

Nice home with plenty of space - Beautiful 5 bedroom home 3 full baths. Large Master with walk in closet w/Double Vanity in Bathroom. Huge game room. Two living areas, Awesome Fireplace, Nice Back Yard with deck. Water Softener, Tile Floors with the wood look. Excellent Schools. Easy Access to Randolph AFB & Fort Sam. Located on cul de sac. Tenant must water lawn as needed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4969183)