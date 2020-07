Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Country French style home nested in the beautiful Shenandoah gated community. This home sits on a amazing wooded lot, With an amazing view all across the back of the house Great view from Family room, master bedroom, and kitchen. Don't for get about the balcony that over looks that same view only more spectacular from the second story. This home if all fresh and clean just waiting for it new owner. Come see it soon you will not be disappointed.