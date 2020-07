Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Terrific 3-2.5-2 home in Cedar Hill! Located on a corner lot with large fenced back yard. Updated kitchen has island, granite countertops, and gas range-oven. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Master suite features big walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Living area with vaulted ceilings and gas starter fireplace. Formal dining area and breakfast nook. This house is a Must See!