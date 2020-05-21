All apartments in Cedar Hill
917 Shady Brook Lane
917 Shady Brook Lane

Location

917 Shady Brook Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
Brand new and beautifully renovated open concept with Kitchen, living and dining room. Arched entryways create an elegant feel with a large deck and a covered patio overlooking a Texas-sized backyard, easy access to Joe Pool Lake, freeways and eateries. Stately four bedrooms with game room, a large deck. It features a large MB and secondary bedrooms, three living areas and a double-sided fireplace. This home has new wood laminate flooring! Basketball court and walk-out deck added. The refrigerator, dishwasher, stove provided. Cedar Hill shopping and 20 min drive creates easy access into downtown Dallas. Temporarily Off Market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Shady Brook Lane have any available units?
917 Shady Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Shady Brook Lane have?
Some of 917 Shady Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Shady Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
917 Shady Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Shady Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 917 Shady Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 917 Shady Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 917 Shady Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 917 Shady Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Shady Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Shady Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 917 Shady Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 917 Shady Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 917 Shady Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Shady Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Shady Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

