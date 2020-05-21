917 Shady Brook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool

Brand new and beautifully renovated open concept with Kitchen, living and dining room. Arched entryways create an elegant feel with a large deck and a covered patio overlooking a Texas-sized backyard, easy access to Joe Pool Lake, freeways and eateries. Stately four bedrooms with game room, a large deck. It features a large MB and secondary bedrooms, three living areas and a double-sided fireplace. This home has new wood laminate flooring! Basketball court and walk-out deck added. The refrigerator, dishwasher, stove provided. Cedar Hill shopping and 20 min drive creates easy access into downtown Dallas. Temporarily Off Market