917 Shady Brook Lane

Amenities
Brand new and beautifully renovated open concept with Kitchen, living and dining room. Arched entryways create an elegant feel with a large deck and a covered patio overlooking a Texas-sized backyard, easy access to Joe Pool Lake, freeways and eateries. Stately four bedrooms with game room, a large deck. It features a large MB and secondary bedrooms, three living areas and a double-sided fireplace. This home has new wood laminate flooring! Basketball court and walk-out deck added. The refrigerator, dishwasher, stove provided. Cedar Hill shopping and 20 min drive creates easy access into downtown Dallas. Temporarily Off Market