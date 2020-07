Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3-2-2 in Cedar Hill! Fresh interior and exterior paint, new luxury vinyl plank in common areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful entry leads to the living room and separate formal dining area with bay windows. Master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet with shelving for storage. Backyard has a partially covered patio with grass. Great location nearby to popular shopping and dining attractions.