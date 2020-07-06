811 Laurel Hills Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spectacular 3 bedroom home nestled among the trees in Lake Ridge Village! Light, bright & airy. 2 living areas with see thru fireplace. Formal dining off entry. Main living has bulit-in bookcase. 2nd living opens to breakfast area & kitchen. Beautifully updated with new carpet, gorgeous granite counters in kitchen along with all new appliances including refrigerator & convection oven. Split bedrooms. Master has gas log fireplace, private door to covered patio & completely updated luxury bath featuring new granite his & her vanities, wood flooring & glass walk-in shower plus huge 13 x 11 walk-in closet. Detached 3 car garage & port-a-cache. Quiet cul-de-sac location & only minutes from Tangle Ridge Golf Club!