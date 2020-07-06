All apartments in Cedar Hill
811 Laurel Hills Court

Location

811 Laurel Hills Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Lake Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular 3 bedroom home nestled among the trees in Lake Ridge Village! Light, bright & airy. 2 living areas with see thru fireplace. Formal dining off entry. Main living has bulit-in bookcase. 2nd living opens to breakfast area & kitchen. Beautifully updated with new carpet, gorgeous granite counters in kitchen along with all new appliances including refrigerator & convection oven. Split bedrooms. Master has gas log fireplace, private door to covered patio & completely updated luxury bath featuring new granite his & her vanities, wood flooring & glass walk-in shower plus huge 13 x 11 walk-in closet. Detached 3 car garage & port-a-cache. Quiet cul-de-sac location & only minutes from Tangle Ridge Golf Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Laurel Hills Court have any available units?
811 Laurel Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Laurel Hills Court have?
Some of 811 Laurel Hills Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Laurel Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
811 Laurel Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Laurel Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 811 Laurel Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 811 Laurel Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 811 Laurel Hills Court offers parking.
Does 811 Laurel Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Laurel Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Laurel Hills Court have a pool?
No, 811 Laurel Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 811 Laurel Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 811 Laurel Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Laurel Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Laurel Hills Court has units with dishwashers.

