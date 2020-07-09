All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 803 Switzer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
803 Switzer Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

803 Switzer Lane

803 Switzer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

803 Switzer Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Just Listed, 3-2.5-2 + Dining + Game, 2 Story, Just off 67 & Parkerville, Mins from I-20 & Easy Commute to Downtown. This home is Ready- No HOA, Superb Location, Nice Drive Up Appeal on a Quite Culdesac Street with an Oversized Backyard, Very Open Design with Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bed Downstairs for Privacy, NO Carpet Downstairs, Kitchen offers Stainless App including Refrig, Washer, Dryer, Brick FP, Master Bed Includes Wood Laminate & Sitting Area, Master Bath Includes Stand Up Shower, Jetted Tub, Dual Vanities with Granite, & Walk-In Closet with Built In's, Game room Upstairs overlooks Family Room, Fresh Paint, Oversized Private Backyard with playset, & extremely efficient with a 20 Seer AC system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Switzer Lane have any available units?
803 Switzer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Switzer Lane have?
Some of 803 Switzer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Switzer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
803 Switzer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Switzer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 803 Switzer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 803 Switzer Lane offer parking?
No, 803 Switzer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 803 Switzer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Switzer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Switzer Lane have a pool?
No, 803 Switzer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 803 Switzer Lane have accessible units?
No, 803 Switzer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Switzer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Switzer Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District