803 Switzer Lane

Amenities
Just Listed, 3-2.5-2 + Dining + Game, 2 Story, Just off 67 & Parkerville, Mins from I-20 & Easy Commute to Downtown. This home is Ready- No HOA, Superb Location, Nice Drive Up Appeal on a Quite Culdesac Street with an Oversized Backyard, Very Open Design with Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bed Downstairs for Privacy, NO Carpet Downstairs, Kitchen offers Stainless App including Refrig, Washer, Dryer, Brick FP, Master Bed Includes Wood Laminate & Sitting Area, Master Bath Includes Stand Up Shower, Jetted Tub, Dual Vanities with Granite, & Walk-In Closet with Built In's, Game room Upstairs overlooks Family Room, Fresh Paint, Oversized Private Backyard with playset, & extremely efficient with a 20 Seer AC system!