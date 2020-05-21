757 Monique

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice zero lot home with lots of trees in the front yard. Home is pet friendly please contact my office to get website for pet screening and or online applications. Pets are case by case. Home has large living room two car garage and two large bedrooms. Great Location close to shopping and easy commute to Dallas and Fort Worth.