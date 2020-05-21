Nice zero lot home with lots of trees in the front yard. Home is pet friendly please contact my office to get website for pet screening and or online applications. Pets are case by case. Home has large living room two car garage and two large bedrooms. Great Location close to shopping and easy commute to Dallas and Fort Worth.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 757 Monique have any available units?
757 Monique doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Monique have?
Some of 757 Monique's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Monique currently offering any rent specials?
757 Monique is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Monique pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Monique is pet friendly.
Does 757 Monique offer parking?
Yes, 757 Monique offers parking.
Does 757 Monique have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Monique does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Monique have a pool?
No, 757 Monique does not have a pool.
Does 757 Monique have accessible units?
No, 757 Monique does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Monique have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Monique has units with dishwashers.
