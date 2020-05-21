724 Bishop Street

Amenities

Big, beautiful Cedar Hill House. 724 Bishop features dramatic, vaulted ceilings, a formal living room AND family room, five bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a jetted bathtub, shower, and dual sinks. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help stay cool in the heat of summer.



The spacious kitchen is equipped with an electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of cabinet space for storage and counter space for cooking. The dining room is off of the kitchen and features windows to the backyard for a beautiful view. The living room has a fire place with stunning floor to ceiling rock front.



The large, fully fenced backyard is great for playing outside. And the poured concrete patio makes the backyard the perfect place for outdoor entertaining. Attached, two car garage.



Close to parks and highway access, nearby schools are Highlands Elementary, W.S. Permenter Middle & Cedar Hill High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 8/10/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

