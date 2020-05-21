All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:58 AM

724 Bishop Street

724 Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Location

724 Bishop Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Big, beautiful Cedar Hill House. 724 Bishop features dramatic, vaulted ceilings, a formal living room AND family room, five bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a jetted bathtub, shower, and dual sinks. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help stay cool in the heat of summer.

The spacious kitchen is equipped with an electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of cabinet space for storage and counter space for cooking. The dining room is off of the kitchen and features windows to the backyard for a beautiful view. The living room has a fire place with stunning floor to ceiling rock front.

The large, fully fenced backyard is great for playing outside. And the poured concrete patio makes the backyard the perfect place for outdoor entertaining. Attached, two car garage.

Close to parks and highway access, nearby schools are Highlands Elementary, W.S. Permenter Middle & Cedar Hill High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 8/10/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Bishop Street have any available units?
724 Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Bishop Street have?
Some of 724 Bishop Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Bishop Street is pet friendly.
Does 724 Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 724 Bishop Street offers parking.
Does 724 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Bishop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 724 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 724 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 724 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Bishop Street has units with dishwashers.

