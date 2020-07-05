half of Duplex on a cul-de-sac near the Crawford park city park. Home is a 3 2 2 and has rear entry garage. Home has had new carpet just installed with all new appliances. Home does not have a refrigerator. Property owner will maintain the front yard but tenant will be responsible for the back yard for mowing. Home is near the end of the cul-de-sac. Home has easy access to hwy and great location to go to the mall and other shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 704 Monique have?
Some of 704 Monique's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
