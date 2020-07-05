704 Monique

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

half of Duplex on a cul-de-sac near the Crawford park city park. Home is a 3 2 2 and has rear entry garage. Home has had new carpet just installed with all new appliances. Home does not have a refrigerator. Property owner will maintain the front yard but tenant will be responsible for the back yard for mowing. Home is near the end of the cul-de-sac.

Home has easy access to hwy and great location to go to the mall and other shopping.