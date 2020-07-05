All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

704 Monique

704 Monique · No Longer Available
Location

704 Monique, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
half of Duplex on a cul-de-sac near the Crawford park city park. Home is a 3 2 2 and has rear entry garage. Home has had new carpet just installed with all new appliances. Home does not have a refrigerator. Property owner will maintain the front yard but tenant will be responsible for the back yard for mowing. Home is near the end of the cul-de-sac.
Home has easy access to hwy and great location to go to the mall and other shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Monique have any available units?
704 Monique doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Monique have?
Some of 704 Monique's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Monique currently offering any rent specials?
704 Monique is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Monique pet-friendly?
No, 704 Monique is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 704 Monique offer parking?
Yes, 704 Monique offers parking.
Does 704 Monique have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Monique does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Monique have a pool?
No, 704 Monique does not have a pool.
Does 704 Monique have accessible units?
No, 704 Monique does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Monique have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Monique has units with dishwashers.

