670 Rosehill Lane

This single story beauty just got fresh inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. The spacious living area comes with a fireplace. The bedrooms are split. There is an office toward the front of the home and also has a formal dining room. Covered patio, fenced corner lot and storage shed. Owner not sure if wants to sell or not so not allowing a year lease. Month to month or 3 month.
No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.