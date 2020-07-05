670 Rosehill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This single story beauty just got fresh inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. The spacious living area comes with a fireplace. The bedrooms are split. There is an office toward the front of the home and also has a formal dining room. Covered patio, fenced corner lot and storage shed. Owner not sure if wants to sell or not so not allowing a year lease. Month to month or 3 month.

No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.