670 Rosehill Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:58 AM

670 Rosehill Lane

670 Rosehill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

670 Rosehill Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story beauty just got fresh inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. The spacious living area comes with a fireplace. The bedrooms are split. There is an office toward the front of the home and also has a formal dining room. Covered patio, fenced corner lot and storage shed. Owner not sure if wants to sell or not so not allowing a year lease. Month to month or 3 month.
No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Rosehill Lane have any available units?
670 Rosehill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Rosehill Lane have?
Some of 670 Rosehill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Rosehill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
670 Rosehill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Rosehill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Rosehill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 670 Rosehill Lane offer parking?
No, 670 Rosehill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 670 Rosehill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Rosehill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Rosehill Lane have a pool?
No, 670 Rosehill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 670 Rosehill Lane have accessible units?
No, 670 Rosehill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Rosehill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 Rosehill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

