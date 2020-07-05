All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 504 Phillip Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
504 Phillip Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 4:13 AM

504 Phillip Drive

504 Philip Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

504 Philip Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Custom Tudor two story in heavily treed themed neighborhood. Tall wrap around front porch with ceiling fan. Wood floors downstairs. Two dining or two living on first floor. Kitchen has granite tops with tile splashes, stainless appliances, wood floor. Wood burning fireplace in living. Gameroom above garage can be 4th bedroom if you choose two living on first floor instead of two dining. Oversize jet tub framed with 3 windows, separate glass shower, huge closet in master. Master connects to gameroom ( 4th bedroom) above garage via skywalk. Drive has power gate that allows two park spaces behind it and one in front of it plus 2 car garage. Dtn Dal 18 min DFW 25 min. Walk to restaurants shops movie, park with pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Phillip Drive have any available units?
504 Phillip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Phillip Drive have?
Some of 504 Phillip Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Phillip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Phillip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Phillip Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Phillip Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 504 Phillip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Phillip Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Phillip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Phillip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Phillip Drive have a pool?
Yes, 504 Phillip Drive has a pool.
Does 504 Phillip Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Phillip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Phillip Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Phillip Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District