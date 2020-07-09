All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:12 AM

446 East Belt Line Road

446 East Belt Line Road · No Longer Available
Location

446 East Belt Line Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Best way to contact is call the number in the ad 972-291-5992 and leave your name and number on the machine.
This brand Newly-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car attached garage home features acid-stained concrete floors,--No Carpet--throughout the house, Central HVAC, New Tubs with Marble surrounds, New Dual-flush commodes, New Vanity sinks and Faucets, Granite Countertops in Kitchen W/tumbled Travertine marble backsplash, New Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Large Pantry, LED Lighting throughout, Crown molding in bedrooms, Ceiling Fans with Lights in both bedrooms and Living room, Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room, Wood-burning Fire Place trimmed in split-face Slate, Laundry Room with hook-ups and additional cabinetry, New 50 gal Water-Heater, Covered Rear Patio with Ceiling Fan and Light, Additional Storage Building 8' X 10' on its own concrete slab with lockable door, Fenced Backyard with steel posts and plank over plank Cedar pickets and a finished Garage with Insulated Garage Door.
To Qualify, you will need VERIFIABLE income of $58,000/year, FICO [credit score] of 670 or higher, No evictions, No Section 8, criminal history, etc. No Pitbulls or Large aggressive breeds, Prefer Non-smokers Rent $1,600.00 Deposit is $1,600, One Year Lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 East Belt Line Road have any available units?
446 East Belt Line Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 East Belt Line Road have?
Some of 446 East Belt Line Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 East Belt Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
446 East Belt Line Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 East Belt Line Road pet-friendly?
No, 446 East Belt Line Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 446 East Belt Line Road offer parking?
Yes, 446 East Belt Line Road offers parking.
Does 446 East Belt Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 East Belt Line Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 East Belt Line Road have a pool?
No, 446 East Belt Line Road does not have a pool.
Does 446 East Belt Line Road have accessible units?
No, 446 East Belt Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 446 East Belt Line Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 East Belt Line Road has units with dishwashers.

