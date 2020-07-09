446 East Belt Line Road

Amenities

Best way to contact is call the number in the ad 972-291-5992 and leave your name and number on the machine.

This brand Newly-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car attached garage home features acid-stained concrete floors,--No Carpet--throughout the house, Central HVAC, New Tubs with Marble surrounds, New Dual-flush commodes, New Vanity sinks and Faucets, Granite Countertops in Kitchen W/tumbled Travertine marble backsplash, New Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Large Pantry, LED Lighting throughout, Crown molding in bedrooms, Ceiling Fans with Lights in both bedrooms and Living room, Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room, Wood-burning Fire Place trimmed in split-face Slate, Laundry Room with hook-ups and additional cabinetry, New 50 gal Water-Heater, Covered Rear Patio with Ceiling Fan and Light, Additional Storage Building 8' X 10' on its own concrete slab with lockable door, Fenced Backyard with steel posts and plank over plank Cedar pickets and a finished Garage with Insulated Garage Door.

To Qualify, you will need VERIFIABLE income of $58,000/year, FICO [credit score] of 670 or higher, No evictions, No Section 8, criminal history, etc. No Pitbulls or Large aggressive breeds, Prefer Non-smokers Rent $1,600.00 Deposit is $1,600, One Year Lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.