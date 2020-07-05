All apartments in Cedar Hill
419 Jones Street

419 Jones Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 Jones Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Cozy House! Property has new granite counter's in the Kitchen & Tile Flooring, Bathroom has granite counter, New Wood Laminate Floor in the Living Room & Bedrooms, Interior & Exterior New Painting. High Vaulted Ceiling for the Kitchen & Living Room Area, New Ceiling Fans & Light Fixtures.
Sorry No Pet's allowed, must have 12 months current or previous rental history in good standing. Complete TAR Application with proof of Income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stub) Copy of DL, All required documents+ Non-Refundable $40.00 Application Fee must be turned in at the Office, No Faxing or Emailing, Than You! Sorry No Housing Voucher Allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Jones Street have any available units?
419 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Jones Street have?
Some of 419 Jones Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 419 Jones Street offer parking?
Yes, 419 Jones Street offers parking.
Does 419 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 419 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 419 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Jones Street has units with dishwashers.

