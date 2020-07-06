320 Pool Street

Really cute 3-2 home with 2 living & 2 dininng*across street from park*area also has jogging paths-tennis courts-elementary school*open floor plan with breakfast bar & FP* eat in kitchen with fridge-elec stove-pantry-& refrig to stay*laminate & tile floors & newish carpet in bdrooms*also newish lights-faucets-ceiling fans-int & ext paint-2 inch blinds*garage was professionally converted to 2nd living area* garage still has some storage area left over*wooddeck* Hurry & Show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
