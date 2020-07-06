All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated February 22 2020

320 Pool Street

320 Pool Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 Pool Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Really cute 3-2 home with 2 living & 2 dininng*across street from park*area also has jogging paths-tennis courts-elementary school*open floor plan with breakfast bar & FP* eat in kitchen with fridge-elec stove-pantry-& refrig to stay*laminate & tile floors & newish carpet in bdrooms*also newish lights-faucets-ceiling fans-int & ext paint-2 inch
blinds*garage was professionally converted to 2nd living area* garage still has some storage area left over*wooddeck* Hurry & Show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Pool Street have any available units?
320 Pool Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Pool Street have?
Some of 320 Pool Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Pool Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 Pool Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Pool Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 Pool Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 320 Pool Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 Pool Street offers parking.
Does 320 Pool Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Pool Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Pool Street have a pool?
Yes, 320 Pool Street has a pool.
Does 320 Pool Street have accessible units?
No, 320 Pool Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Pool Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Pool Street has units with dishwashers.

