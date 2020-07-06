All apartments in Cedar Hill
301 Wedgewood Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 8:48 PM

301 Wedgewood Lane

301 Wedgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

301 Wedgewood Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. This gorgeous home is ready for you! A gorgeous and upgraded kitchen offers granite counter tops and an appliance package! Stainless steel package includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built in microwave! Enjoy excessive storage space with extensive cabinets and counters. A large living room and bonus room provide wonderful space to entertain! Two car garage offers remote access and fenced back yard make playtime easy! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Wedgewood Lane have any available units?
301 Wedgewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Wedgewood Lane have?
Some of 301 Wedgewood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Wedgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
301 Wedgewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Wedgewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Wedgewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 301 Wedgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 301 Wedgewood Lane offers parking.
Does 301 Wedgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Wedgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Wedgewood Lane have a pool?
No, 301 Wedgewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 301 Wedgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 301 Wedgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Wedgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Wedgewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

