301 Wedgewood Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. This gorgeous home is ready for you! A gorgeous and upgraded kitchen offers granite counter tops and an appliance package! Stainless steel package includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built in microwave! Enjoy excessive storage space with extensive cabinets and counters. A large living room and bonus room provide wonderful space to entertain! Two car garage offers remote access and fenced back yard make playtime easy! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

Contact us to schedule a showing.