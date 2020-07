Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice, 1 story home with newer inside paint and plank. Built in computer desk and area off kitchen. Also comes with a decent pantry. There is a good sized dining area. Large den has a fireplace and overlooks the back yard. The master bath has double sinks. The yard is fenced and it has a nice, covered patio. No inside smoking, no housing. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.