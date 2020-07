Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Located in a gated community in the Views of Lake Ridge!! This custom home is located on an acre corner lot and features an open floor plan which is great for entertaining, a wet bar, media and game room combo, outdoor grill and a pool with a bathroom. Other features are designer paint, custom vanities, walk in closets, built ins, plantation shutters and much more!! Minutes away from Joe Pool Lake and area amenities.