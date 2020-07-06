202 Vines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained property with a good layout. Kitchen is in the heart of the home that opens to the dining room and family room. New stainless steel stove and dishwasher installed recently. Vinyl plank floors flow throughout the home to minimize the allergens. The low maintenance backyard primarily consists of a patio and enough space for growing plants and herbs.