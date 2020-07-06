All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated January 21 2020 at 3:29 PM

202 Vines Drive

202 Vines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 Vines Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained property with a good layout. Kitchen is in the heart of the home that opens to the dining room and family room. New stainless steel stove and dishwasher installed recently. Vinyl plank floors flow throughout the home to minimize the allergens. The low maintenance backyard primarily consists of a patio and enough space for growing plants and herbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Vines Drive have any available units?
202 Vines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Vines Drive have?
Some of 202 Vines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Vines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Vines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Vines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Vines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 202 Vines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 Vines Drive offers parking.
Does 202 Vines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Vines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Vines Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Vines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Vines Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Vines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Vines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Vines Drive has units with dishwashers.

