Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Single story home in Waterford Oaks. Newer inside paint and newer plank flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. This home feature 2 living areas. The family room has a fireplace and yard is fenced. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Can call office and use credit card for app fee. All apps must have copies of drivers licenses and 2 pay stubs per person. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.